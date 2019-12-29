WHEN THE DUCKS HAVE THE BALL

Led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert (above), the Ducks have one of the best passing attacks in the country. Oregon’s team passing efficiency rating of 160.37 is 13th in the FBS. Herbert threw for 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and used a bevy of receiving threats to do it.

Four Oregon receivers have at least 25 catches, 400 yards and three touchdowns this season. Junior Johnny Johnson III leads the group with 55 catches and 818 yards, and his seven touchdowns are tied with Jaylon Reed (50 catches, 465 yards) for the team lead. However, the Ducks maintain balance offensively with a solid running game — an average Oregon game has 37 rushes and 33 passes.

CJ Verdell is Oregon’s top rusher with 1,171 yards this season, while Travis Dye has added 655. Cyrus Habibi-Likio has been the short-yardage back for Oregon, and he’s scored a team-best 10 touchdowns. The Badgers will need to limit the Ducks’ run game and generate pass rush against a strong offensive line.