WHEN THE DEMON DEACONS HAVE THE BALL

Despite having three games canceled this season, the Demon Deacons’ offense ranked third in the ACC in scoring (37 points per game) and sixth in the conference in total offense (435.3). Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III were a steady 1-2 punch in the backfield this season, but Walker III opted out late in the year. Beal-Smith leads the team with 650 yards and averages 5.4 yards per carry, but Walker III found the end zone more often. He had 13 touchdowns to Beal-Smith’s four. Each of them had three 100-yard games this season and Walker III had three games in which he scored three rushing touchdowns.