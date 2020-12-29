WHEN THE DEMON DEACONS HAVE THE BALL

Wake Forest’s offense has been a fast-paced, high-scoring unit under coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero.
Despite having three games canceled this season, the Demon Deacons’ offense ranked third in the ACC in scoring (37 points per game) and sixth in the conference in total offense (435.3). Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III were a steady 1-2 punch in the backfield this season, but Walker III opted out late in the year. Beal-Smith leads the team with 650 yards and averages 5.4 yards per carry, but Walker III found the end zone more often. He had 13 touchdowns to Beal-Smith’s four. Each of them had three 100-yard games this season and Walker III had three games in which he scored three rushing touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman (above) has been smart with the ball, throwing just one interception in 278 attempts. He’s averaging 238.3 yards per game passing, which ranks sixth in the ACC. Jaquarii Roberson, a redshirt junior, has been Hartman’s top target with 54 catches, 795 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had four games of over 120 yards receiving, including a season-best 12 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a shootout loss against North Carolina. Donovan Green, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, has proven to be a big-play threat, averaging 20 yards per catch.
UW will have to keep up with the fast tempo Wake Forest plays with, but the Badgers have the FBS’ best defense in categories such as total defense (263.5) and third-down conversions allowed (25.4%).