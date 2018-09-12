BYU’s offense has struggled at times in the Cougars' first two games — a 28-23 win at Arizona and a 21-18 home loss to Cal. Quarterback Tanner Mangum has completed 40 of 69 passes for 405 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Squally Canada leads BYU's under-performing ground game with 154 yards on 40 carries (3.7 yards per carry).
UW’s defense replaced seven starters in the offseason but put together two encouraging performances to start the year. The Badgers rank 15th in the nation in total defense, allowing 258 yards per game, and are tied for seventh in scoring defense. Key reserve outside linebacker Tyler Johnson enters the weekend questionable to play after suffering a left leg injury on the first drive against New Mexico, while true freshman safety Reggie Pearson (left leg) also is questionable to make his UW debut. Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk could see his snap count increased after making his return from offseason knee surgery last week.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | SCORING DEFENSE
In four seasons under Paul Chryst, the Badgers' defense has held opponents without an offensive touchdown in 13 of 43 games (30.2%), including last year’s 40-6 win at BYU.