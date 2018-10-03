While Nebraska’s spread offense could present some challenges for UW, the Cornhuskers rank just 116th nationally in scoring at 21.3 points per game.
Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez has enjoyed a promising start to his career, completing 61 percent of his passes for 532 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s had two of the better receivers in the Big Ten to help him adapt. Senior Stanley Morgan Jr. and sophomore JD Spielman have combined to catch 40 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns through four games this season. Both rank in the top 10 of the conference in receiving yards per game, while Spielman’s four touchdowns rank in a tie for third.
UW’s defense entered last week’s bye coming off two shaky performances. The Badgers gave up too many big plays in their loss to BYU. They also surrendered 7.48 yards per play at Iowa — the most by a UW opponent since Alabama in 2015 — but made key stops down the stretch to help secure the win. While the Badgers’ seven new starters on that side of the ball continue to adjust, they still rank among the top 20 nationally in both scoring and total defense. Two of UW’s key players — outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (right leg) and cornerback Faion Hicks (right arm) — are questionable to play Saturday.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | TURNOVERS
UW’s 29 takeaways in 14 games last season ranked sixth nationally, and the Badgers are forcing two turnovers per game again this year. Nebraska has turned the ball over nine times through its first four games.