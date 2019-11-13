Nebraska uses dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez (above) as the conductor of its spread offense. Despite missing two games due to a knee injury, Martinez is the team’s leading passer and rusher. The sophomore from Fresno, Calif., averages 270 total scrimmage yards per game.
The Cornhuskers’ top running back, sophomore Maurice Washington, hasn’t played since Oct. 12 and his status with the team is up in the air due to a rules violation. The Cornhuskers present a challenge similar to what Illinois did, spreading defenses horizontally and then creating running lanes and space to run. Speedy receivers JD Spielman (35 catches, 689 yards, one touchdown) and Wan’Dale Robinson (40-453-2) are threats to create explosive plays at any time, and Robinson has lined up in the backfield at times to create mismatches.
Despite Martinez’s speed and running ability, he’s been sacked 16 times, meaning Zack Baun and the Badgers should be able to get some pressure. The big question will be what adjustments the Badgers have made to their run defense against spread teams. They handled Iowa’s power-run style well, but had trouble with one-on-one tackles against the Illini and Ohio State in recent weeks. Nebraska’s up-tempo style could be an issue as well.