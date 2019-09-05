The Badgers allowed only 157 total yards in shutting out South Florida. They’ll be without two defensive starters — sophomore safety Scott Nelson (left leg) and sophomore outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) against Central Michigan.
The Chippewas ran 84 plays against Albany, with senior tailback Jonathan Ward (above) rushing for 158 yards and two scores and adding 53 yards through the air. Senior quarterback Quinten Dormady took an interesting path to Central Michigan. He began his career at Tennessee and started the first five games of the 2017 season before being benched and ultimately undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Dormady landed at Houston as a graduate transfer, played briefly and retained a season of eligibility due to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. He went 27 of 37 for 285 yards and three touchdowns in his debut with the Chippewas. His favorite targets were redshirt freshman Tyrone Scott (93 yards, two TDs) and Virginia Tech transfer Kalil Pimpleton (8 catches, 40 yards, TD).
“They want to play fast,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “They want to spread the ball out. The quarterback is good — he’s got a big arm, and he knows how to get through his progressions.”