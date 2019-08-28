The Badgers’ projected starting lineup on defense includes six sophomores and a redshirt freshman. That group will try to bounce back from a subpar performance in 2018. It starts with doing a better job of stopping the run: UW’s 155.1 rushing yards allowed per game last season were its most since allowing 160.4 per game in 2007.
South Florida has a running threat in senior Jordan Cronkrite (above), who rushed for 1,121 yards last season. It also has a talented passer in senior Blake Barnett, who threw for 2,710 yards last season. New coordinator Kerwin Bell has a history of using three- and four-receiver sets to spread out defenses, so UW may spend a lot of time in its nickel package.
EDGE | SOUTH FLORIDA
KEY STAT | SACKS
The Badgers finished with only 19 sacks in 2018, and 13½ of those were by seniors. Zack Baun is UW’s returning leader in that category with 2½. South Florida allowed 21 sacks during a six-game losing streak to end last season.