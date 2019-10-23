Justin Fields has been everything the Buckeyes wanted through seven games. The redshirt freshman transfer from Georgia is in the Heisman Trophy race with 30 total touchdowns to his name this year. He’s completing 70.7 percent of his passes, averaging 213.1 yards per game, and carrying a 22:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Fields engineers a high-powered offense that ranks third in the FBS at 49.7 points per game. He’s spreading the ball to a number of targets — seven players have multiple receiving touchdowns — but Chris Olave (21 catches, 318 yards, six touchdowns) and K.J. Hill (29-294-4) have emerged as top targets. Junior running back J.K. Dobbins (above) is fourth in FBS with 947 yards.
UW’s defense was gashed by Illinois on big plays, some of which came on throws down the field and some were the result of missed tackles. Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Chris Orr will be crucial in slowing Dobbins, and outside linebacker Zack Baun will need to get pressure on Fields, an elusive runner.