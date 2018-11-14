Purdue is one of just 10 Power Five teams to average more than 300 passing yards per game. Senior David Blough has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,825 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Freshman Rondale Moore ranks in the top three among Big Ten players in receptions (82), receiving yards (909) and receiving touchdowns (8). His 82 catches are 16 more than anyone else in the conference, and his 8.2 receptions per game are more than any FBS player.
The Boilermakers certainly test UW’s secondary, although that inexperienced group has performed well lately, allowing less than 170 passing yards in four of the past five games. The Badgers rank 28th in the nation against the pass for the season and 65th against the run. UW's defense has gotten healthier; linemen Garrett Rand and Olive Sagapolu are the only key players out.