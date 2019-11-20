A season with a great deal of promise for Purdue has been derailed due to injuries to its top offensive weapons.
It started with a September game against Minnesota, when quarterback Elijah Sindelar (broken collarbone) and receiver Rondale Moore (left hamstring) went down. Jack Plummer filled in for Sindelar, but he broke his ankle earlier this month against Nebraska.
Aidan O’Connell (above) is now under center for Purdue, and he's engineered winning drives in the fourth quarter against Nebraska and Northwestern the past two weeks. Freshman David Bell has become the go-to receiver, as his 65 catches, 791 yards and five touchdowns are all team-bests. Payne Durham, a 6-foot-5 tight end, has been a threat in the red zone, scoring four touchdowns on eight catches. UW’s secondary will be tested with this passing attack, which ranks second in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers don’t run the ball much or effectively (76.8 yards per game), which means the Badgers’ pass rush will have a lot of chances to get after O’Connell.
If senior Zack Baun can register ½ a sack or more, he and Chris Orr (10) will become the first pair of Badgers to tally 10 or more sacks in the same season since Tarek Saleh (14) and Bryan Jurewicz (10) in 1996.