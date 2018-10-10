UW’s offense put together its most complete performance of the season last week against Nebraska, scoring 41 points and rushing for 370 yards. Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor rushed for 221 of those yards and scored three touchdowns. The Badgers could find that level of success much more difficult to reach at Michigan on Saturday.
The Wolverines rank No. 1 in the county in both total and passing defense, while the 96.5 yards per game they surrender on the ground ranks sixth nationally. UW ranks second among Power Five teams, behind only Georgia Tech, in rushing offense, and its success offensively may hinge on the performance of its touted offensive line, which will face a Michigan front seven loaded with talent. Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has completed 64 percent of his passes and tossed seven touchdowns to two interceptions this year.
In seven games on the road over the past two seasons, Hornibrook’s completed 70 precent of his passes for 1,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 174.9 in such games is higher than any other Power Five quarterback over that span.
EDGE | MICHIGAN
KEY STAT | BRINGING OUT THE WORST
Michigan has held five of six opponents to their lowest yardage total of the season.