Purdue gave up a total of 77 points in its last two games, including last week’s 41-10 loss at Minnesota in which the Boilermakers allowed 265 rushing yards. While UW's offense has struggled in recent weeks, the Badgers rank sixth in the nation with 266.6 rushing yards per game. Running back Jonathan Taylor’s 1,548 yards on the ground are 253 more than any other Power Five player in the country.
Much of the Badgers’ success offensively, however, might come down to quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s health. The junior suffered his second concussion in as many weeks against Rutgers on Nov. 3 and missed last week’s 22-10 loss at Penn State. Backup Jack Coan has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and four turnovers in the past three games. Hornibrook participated in practice this week but remains questionable for Saturday’s game.
UW tight end Jake Ferguson, a primary target on third down, has a team-high 27 catches, three for TDs. Purdue’s pass defense ranks 123rd out of 130 FBS teams, as the Boilermakers give up 281.8 yards per game through the air.