For the third straight week, UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook is questionable to play because of a concussion. Hornibrook, who missed UW's loss to Northwestern, returned last week vs. Rutgers but suffered another head injury on the final play of the first half.
Backup quarterback Jack Coan has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception, in the past two games. The Badgers haven’t done much in the passing game this season, ranking 111th out of 130 FBS teams in that category.
UW running back Jonathan Taylor might be able to get going against a Penn State defense that ranks 79th in the nation against the run. Taylor, who is coming off his third 200-yard game of the season, leads the country with 1,363 rushing yards. Penn State's defensive front isn’t short on pass rushers, however.
The Nittany Lions' 29 sacks match Michigan for the most in the Big Ten. Penn State allows 24.4 points per game, tied for seventh in the conference, and hasn’t held an opponent to fewer than 21 points since Kent State on Sept. 15.