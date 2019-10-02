Operating mostly out of the pistol (48 of 60 snaps), UW managed only 4.1 yards per play during a 24-15 win over Northwestern.
After producing at least four plays of 20-plus yards in each of their first three games, the Badgers didn’t manage any against the Wildcats. Jonathan Taylor’s longest carry went for 15 yards, though the junior tailback managed to top the 100-yard mark for the 26th time in 31 career games. UW’s longest pass play was a 19-yarder from Jack Coan (above) to Quintez Cephus.
This could be a get-well game for the UW offense. In Kent State's two road games this season — a 30-7 loss at Arizona State and a 55-16 loss at Auburn — the Golden Flashes allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 28 of 41 passes for 450 yards. Auburn rushed for 467 yards vs. Kent State.
The Golden Flashes' best playmaker on defense is senior defensive lineman Theo Majette, who has four sacks and five TFLs. Senior cornerback Jamal Parker has two interceptions.