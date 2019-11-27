The Badgers’ offense has been clicking since their late-season bye at the beginning of the month. Powered by a combination of scheme creativity to get playmakers the ball and outstanding production from Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line, UW has averaged 35.3 points and 520.3 yards of offense per game in November. Taylor has been on a tear, posting three consecutive 200-yard rushing games for the first time in his career. His 5,856 yards as a Badger are the most in any three-year span in Football Bowl Subdivision history.
UW used jet motion on 25 percent of their non-kneeldown snaps against Nebraska two weeks ago and 23.2 percent of their non-kneeldown snaps against Purdue. Kendric Pryor (above) tallied 56 rushing yards against Purdue, most of which came on a jet sweep that gained 49, and 47 receiving yards to post his first game with 100 or more scrimmage yards this season.
Outside of an interception in the second half, quarterback Jack Coan had one of his best games last week, going 15 of 19 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Coan will need to take care of the ball against the Gophers’ ball-hawking secondary, whose 14 interceptions are tied with Ohio State for the Big Ten lead and tied for seventh-most in the FBS.
Antoine Winfield Jr. has been Minnesota’s top defender, leading the team with 76 total tackles and seven interceptions.