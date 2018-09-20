While Iowa’s yet to face a quality opponent, only Michigan State has fared better against the run among FBS teams over the season’s first three weeks. The Hawkeyes are allowing 42 rushing yards per game, making UW’s path to a more consistent ground game this week a difficult one.
Tight end Zander Neuville’s availability could be crucial. The fifth-year senior left last week’s game against BYU with a right leg injury after the second play from scrimmage and enters Saturday’s game listed as questionable.
Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor ranks second nationally with 515 rushing yards and has already scored five touchdowns.
Iowa also ranks in a tie for third among FBS teams with 12 sacks, 10 of which have come from defensive linemen, while UW’s surrendered six sacks through three games.
Quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s completed 63.2 percent of his passes this season for 595 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
EDGE | IOWA
KEY STAT | STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
In the first three games of the season, five different Iowa linebackers have made their first career starts. The Hawkeyes have started a different linebacker trio in every week.