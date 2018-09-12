Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor is coming off a career-best 253 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week's 45-15 win over New Mexico. Through two games, Taylor has rushed for 398 yards and five TDs. Wide receiver A.J. Taylor also posted a career-high vs. the Lobos with 134 receiving yards and a score. Sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis returns this week after a two-game suspension.
While the Badgers have suffered from some offensive miscues in their first two games, they’re averaging nearly 40 points per game and have the talent to put up a big number against BYU. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in UW’s 40-6 win at BYU last season. The Cougars rank in the middle of the pack at 65th among FBS teams in total defense, allowing an average of 362 yards through two games against Power Five opponents Arizona and California. BYU has only one sack this year after totaling just 17 last season, which ranked 111th in the country.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | TIME OF POSSESSION
BYU ranks 26th nationally in time of possession through two weeks after finishing outside the top 100 of FBS teams last season. The Badgers currently rank ninth in that category after finishing second last year.