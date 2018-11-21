Jonathan Taylor is coming off one of the greatest performances by a running back in UW history, rushing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-44 triple-overtime victory at Purdue. While the Badgers’ offense has struggled to find any consistency this season, Taylor made the unit look quite potent throughout the fourth quarter and overtimes last week.
Quarterback Alex Hornibrook remains questionable after missing the past two games with a concussion. Backup Jack Coan fared better against the Boilermakers than in his previous two starts, completing 16-of-24 passes for 160 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Right tackle David Edwards (left arm) and running back Taiwan Deal (right leg) are also questionable.
Minnesota fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith two weeks ago after surrendering an average of 43 points per game during the Golden Gophers’ first six Big Ten games. Under interim Joe Rossi, Minnesota held an explosive Purdue offense to 10 points before giving up 24 to Northwestern last week — its two lowest point totals allowed since non-conference play. Gophers linebackers Blake Cashman (101 tackles) and Carter Coughlin (nine sacks) are players to keep an eye on.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | RUSHING OFFENSE
UW has had at least one 100-yard rusher in each of its 14 straight wins over Minnesota. A total of 11 different players have combined for 16 100-yard performances during the streak. Taylor rushed for 149 yards in last year’s meeting with the Gophers and is currently averaging 238 yards per game during the month of November.