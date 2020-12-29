WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL

The UW offense found a few answers against Minnesota after struggling to move the ball and score for about a month. However, the 20-point effort against the Gophers may not be enough against Wake Forest, whose offense scores 37 points per game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) took a hit to the head late in the third quarter against Minnesota, putting his status for the bowl game in question, but he’s listed as the team’s starter on the depth chart. If Mertz can’t play, redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf would start; senior Jack Coan announced he was transferring from UW and won’t be available. Mertz struggled with accuracy and timing on routes down the field in UW’s three consecutive losses heading into the Minnesota game, but he connected on two deep passes to move the Badgers inside the Gophers’ 10 before being injured.

Badgers senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor won't be back on the field again, and the pair hasn't played together since the Michigan game Nov. 14. Senior Jack Dunn had a career-high seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown last week.