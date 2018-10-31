After a subpar performance in last week's loss at Northwestern, UW’s rushing attack should be able to get back on track against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rank 116th in the nation against the run, giving up 224 yards per game.
Even after last week’s game, the Badgers’ rushing offense ranks fifth in the country. UW's Jonathan Taylor carried the ball just 11 times against Northwestern for 46 yards, the second-lowest total of his career, but still stands as the nation’s leading rusher with 1,155 yards. Rutgers also ranks outside the top 100 among FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing 33.8 points per game.
UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook enters the weekend questionable after missing last week’s game with a concussion. If he’s out, sophomore Jack Coan will make the second start of his career. Badgers left tackle Cole Van Lanen (left leg) is expected to miss Saturday's game, leaving redshirt freshman Logan Bruss to likely rotate with Jon Dietzen at the position.