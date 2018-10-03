UW’s offense hasn’t lived up to high preseason expectations so far, but the Badgers are coming off a win at Iowa in which they drove 88 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor leads the country in rushing yards per game with 157, and tight end Zander Neuville, a key piece to the Badgers’ ground attack, should be healthier against Nebraska after playing just five snaps at Iowa two weeks ago.
The Cornhuskers rank 119th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing 38.8 points per game, and also rank just inside the top 100 for passing defense and total defense. They surrendered an average of 49 points and 503.5 yards in their first two conference games — losses at Michigan and versus Purdue. Only four FBS teams have forced less turnovers this year than Nebraska’s three.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | HORNIBROOK IN THE CLUTCH
UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook is 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) for 246 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the fourth quarter this season, good for a pass efficiency rating of 196.8.