UW’s coming off arguably its worst offensive performance of the season in a 38-13 loss at Michigan, where its passing game produced only 100 yards and quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed just 7 of 20 passes.
The Badgers’ run game continues to impress this season, however, and Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s second-leading rusher at 950 yards through six games. Taylor left in the first half with an injury the last time these teams met — an ugly, 24-10 win for UW in Champaign.
Illinois ranks 125th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense this season, surrendering more than 500 yards per game, and its 199.5 rushing yards allowed ranks 106th in the country. The Illini’s aggressive style often forces teams into mistakes. They rank in a tie for fifth nationally with 11 interceptions through six games.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | TAYLOR’S CONSISTENCY
Jonathan Taylor has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven straight contests dating back to last season’s Orange Bowl and has topped the century mark in 16 of 20 career games for the Badgers.