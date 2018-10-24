The Badgers’ running game has picked up since the bye week, averaging more than six yards per carry in each of the past three games and now ranking fourth nationally in that category. UW’s coming off a 357-yard rushing performance against Illinois last week in which running backs Jonathan Taylor (159) and Taiwan Deal (111) both went over 100 yards. Taylor leads the country at 158.4 yards per game this season.
Northwestern held Rutgers to 188 total yards last week after allowing more than 400 each to Nebraska and Michigan State. The Wildcats rank 49th nationally against the run and 75th against the pass. UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook is coming off an up-and-down game against Illinois in which he threw three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he played his worst game of the season the week before in a 38-13 loss at Michigan.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | THIRD-DOWN WEAPON
UW has targeted redshirt freshman tight end Jake Ferguson 15 times on third down, leading to 11 catches and nine first-down conversions. Ferguson’s 15.3 yards per catch rank sixth nationally among tight ends.