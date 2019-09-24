Jack Coan (above) made his first career start at Northwestern and it didn’t go well.
Coan went 20 of 31 for 158 yards and a touchdown through the air, lost a fumble and had a bad exchange with tailback Jonathan Taylor that led to another turnover.
The Wildcats will see a much different Coan this time around. So even if Northwestern contains Taylor and UW’s running game, a trend in this series, the Badgers should be able to turn to their passing game.
Senior end Joe Gaziano leads a solid front four, and Northwestern has playmakers at linebacker in juniors Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin. But the Wildcats had to replace three starters in the secondary and allowed Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke to go 18 of 31 for 228 yards and three touchdowns last week.