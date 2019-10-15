Jack Coan and the passing game had one of its most efficient days of the season against Michigan State.
The 180 yards it produced don’t jump off the page, but Coan was 18 of 21 passing and extended drives with completions on third down. Coan’s passing efficiency rating of 164.0 is 13th in Division I. However, expect Jonathan Taylor to get his Heisman Trophy campaign back on track against Illinois’ defense. The Fighting Illini allow 201.8 rushing yards per game, the second-worst mark in the Big Ten ahead of just Rutgers.
Jake Hansen and Oluwole Betiku Jr. lead a struggling Illinois defense. Hansen, a junior inside linebacker, leads the FBS with five fumbles forced and three fumble recoveries. Betiku Jr., a sophomore transfer from Southern Cal, has 7 sacks, which is tied for fourth in FBS — UW tackles Cole Van Lanen (above) and Logan Bruss will have their hands full.