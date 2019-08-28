UW junior tailback Jonathan Taylor (above) has rushed for at least 100 yards in 22 of his 27 career games, going over the 200-yard mark eight times. He’s operating behind an offensive line that returns only one starter, junior center Tyler Biadasz, though left tackle Cole Van Lanen, left guard Jason Erdmann and right tackle Logan Bruss have plenty of reps under their belts.
Taylor might have a field day if South Florida’s run defense picks up where it ended the 2018 season. Four teams produced 300-plus rushing yards against South Florida. Only three projected starters on the South Florida defense weigh more than 245 pounds, so UW should be able to use bulk to its advantage.
EDGE | UW
KEY STAT | RUSHING OFFENSE
Led by Taylor, the Badgers ranked sixth nationally with 273.4 rushing yards per game. South Florida, meanwhile, ranked 122nd of 129 teams nationally with 247.8 rushing yards allowed per game.