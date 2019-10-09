Jonathan Taylor (above) continued putting his stamp on the UW record books with a five-touchdown performance last week against Kent State. He tied a program record for TDs in a game, and passed Melvin Gordon for third place on UW’s all-time rushing list after posting his best per-carry average (9.8 yards) of the season.
The threat of Taylor running opened things up for Jack Coan in the play-action passing game, and he tallied two touchdowns on such throws.
Things will be tougher against Michigan State’s stout front seven. Linebackers Joe Bachie and Antjuan Simmons and defensive end Kenny Willekes all have more than 40 tackles this season, with Bachie leading the team with 57.
The Spartans have forced 12 turnovers this year, including seven interceptions. However, this defense was thrashed by Ohio State last week, allowing 529 yards of total offense, 323 of which came on the ground.