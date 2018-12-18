Despite a down year overall, Miami’s defense ranked as one of the nation’s best units this season. The Hurricanes allowed less passing yards per game (140.8) than any other team in the country and entered bowl season second nationally in total defense, giving up 268.3 yards per contest.
UW, which ranks seventh in rushing offense, will try to establish its ground game with Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, who entered bowl season leading the nation in rushing at 1,989 yards. The Badgers’ passing game has been an issue all season, however. Starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games.
Miami will be without star defensive tackle Gerald Willis III, while UW right tackle David Edwards remains questionable after missing the last two games with a left arm injury.
EDGE | MIAMI
KEY STAT | TURNOVERS
Miami entered bowl season tied for 12th nationally with 24 takeaways, while the Badgers’ 23 turnovers rank outside the top 100 of FBS teams.