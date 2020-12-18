WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL

UW is in one of the worst offensive stretches it’s had in decades. In three consecutive losses, the Badgers have scored nine or less points, the first time the program has failed to score in double-digits since 1990.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (above) has missed opportunities for big plays with inaccurate throws and the number of weapons available to the offense continues to dwindle as injuries and COVID-19 issues mount.

Minnesota’s defense has been middle-of-the-road against the pass, allowing 12.3 yards per catch and 219 yards per game. UW’s offense has been lacking big plays in the passing game, gaining 9.7 yards per catch the past three weeks. A major concern for the Badgers is the health of the receiving corps. UW was without senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor last week, which hampered the offense and exposed a lack of depth at the position. Davis has missed the past three games. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson leads UW in catches (26), yards (249) and touchdowns (four), but opponents are focusing on taking him away and forcing other options to get open. Freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler may need to carry the load if Davis and Pryor are sidelined again.