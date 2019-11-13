The Badgers ought to be licking their chops as they prepare for the Cornhuskers’ defense. Nebraska has struggled to slow opponents’ rushing attacks, ranking 11th in the Big Ten and 83rd nationally with 173.7 yards per game allowed on the ground. In Nebraska’s past three games, all losses, Minnesota (322), Indiana (104) and Purdue (145) combined for 571 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. UW seemed to find some of its mojo on the offensive line last week against Iowa, rushing for 300 yards, 250 of which came from junior Jonathan Taylor (above), and Taylor has dominated Nebraska the past two years.
Quarterback Jack Coan was solid against the Hawkeyes, and was able to pick up chunks of yards with deep throws to Quintez Cephus, but a fourth-quarter interception gave Iowa the ball in UW territory in a one-possession game. He’ll have to be smart with his passes against the Cornhuskers, who allow 61.9 percent of passes to be completed and have 10 interceptions.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson is the standout on Nebraska’s defense. The 6-foot-3 defensive back has three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Defensive end Khalil Davis leads the front seven with 5½ sacks, while inside linebacker Mohamed Barry leads the team with 69 total tackles.