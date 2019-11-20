The Badgers enter this game with their run game rolling.
They churned out 300 yards on the ground against Iowa two weeks ago, and put up 320 last week at Nebraska. Junior running back Jonathan Taylor (above) had 454 of those yards as he climbed the Big Ten and national record books with his performance against the Cornhuskers. That trend has a good chance of continuing against Purdue, which is in the bottom half of the Big Ten and in the middle of the pack nationally with 172.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
UW leaned on its ground game to seal wins in its past two games, and did so while using mostly two-tight end or two-running back sets. Wide receivers have been a big help in the run game as well, adding an element of speed via jet sweeps.
UW receiver Danny Davis scored twice in the fourth quarter to force last year’s meeting into overtime, and the Badgers came away with a triple-overtime victory. Look for Davis to play a significant role in this year’s game as well.
Purdue’s defense is led by linebacker Ben Holt, whose 99 total tackles are second in the Big Ten. Holt, a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky, is the son of Purdue co-defensive coordinator Nick Holt.