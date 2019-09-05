Central Michigan allowed only 45 rushing yards in 22 attempts while opening the season with a 38-21 victory over Albany from the Football Championship Subdivision. If they can hold UW junior tailback Jonathan Taylor (above) under 45 in the first quarter, it will be an accomplishment.
Taylor opened with 183 total yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win at South Florida, including 135 yards and two scores on the ground. Four of Taylor’s 16 carries went for at least 10 yards, but he was stopped for negative yardage on three attempts.
Sophomore right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg) will miss the game, so UW will turn to senior David Moorman and sophomore Tyler Beach to fill in for him.