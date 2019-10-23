Jonathan Taylor (above) has 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the past two games for UW, but Michigan State and Illinois’ defenses didn’t allow him to break off many long runs. Taylor and the offensive line have their work cut out for them against Ohio State’s much-improved run defense. The Buckeyes allow 92.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks ninth in the FBS, and is down from 158.2 in 2018.
Jack Coan will need to continue his efficient passing, especially on third down, and avoid turnovers against a secondary that already has 10 interceptions. UW’s struggle to turn red-zone possessions into touchdowns cost it the game against Illinois, and could do so Saturday if it happens again.
Junior defensive end Chase Young is a threat to change the game on every snap for the Buckeyes. He has 9.5 sacks, which is tied for the most in the country, and he’s forced three fumbles. Linebacker Malik Harrison has been a force — his 37 tackles are tied for the team lead and he has 3.5 sacks as well.