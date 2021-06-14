WHAT'S NEXT

Before strolling over for his first in-person interview with reporters in over a year, Attanasio was engaged in a lengthy conversation with president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell .

Stearns has already made handful of moves to bolster the team, most notably by adding shortstop Willy Adames and more recently, picking up Hunter Strickland to add some depth to the Brewers' relief corps.

"I'll leave it to David to answer that," Attanasio said. "One of the things I said to him was 'it sure is fun to be able to talk about this' because if you're not winning, you're not able to have that conversation. We always want to be better and hopefully, we can hold our position here."