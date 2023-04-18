TUESDAY

April 18, 2023

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 6 p.m. Live

Three more first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series get started tonight on ESPN and ESPN2.

NBA Playoffs: Round 1

TNT, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues with a doubleheader tonight on TNT.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 7 p.m.

Owen (Rob Lowe) is shocked by a secret Kendra (Michaela McManus) has been keeping from him in the new episode "Open."

American Auto

NBC, 7:30 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 2 finale "Judgement Day," Katherine and her team make one last effort to raise the Payne stock and save their jobs by rallying behind the launch of the Pika. When global events cause the whole market to crash, Katherine loses hope that Payne will ever recover.

The Rookie: Feds

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "I Am Many," the Feds band together to stop a death-row inmate and his cult following's killing spree.

My Grandparents' War

PBS, 8 p.m.

Follow actress Keira Knightley as she learns, through conversations with family members and historians, of the extraordinary triumphs and tragedies her grandparents faced during some of the biggest conflicts of World War II.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 8 p.m.  Season Premiere

The world's largest family of little people is back, and relationships and major life events take center stage. Determined to make sense of her last failed relationship, Anna seeks help to gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difculties she's been encountering in both love and life. Jonah is now committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite Amber's concerns about their relationship. Meanwhile, Alex is head over heels in love, and Emma focuses on her career and growing her own business. Liz and Brice can't wait to finally move in together, but Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. Finally, Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma head to Finland for an epic family vacation.

Will Trent

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "Bill Black," Will (Ramon Rodriguez) goes undercover to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent.

Weakest Link

NBC, 9 p.m.

Eight players, including a cheerleader, crimescene cleaner and ghost-tour guide, compete in a fast-paced trivia game with up to a $1 million prize.

How Saba Kept Singing

PBS, 9 p.m.

Musician David "Saba" Wisnia always believed that he survived the horrors of Auschwitz by entertaining the Nazi guards with his beautiful singing voice. When his curious grandson, Avi, suspects there's more to the story, the pair embark on a journey that leads them into the mystery of Saba's past, a story about faith, family and the power of discovery, proving love can grow and take hold in even the grimmest of places.