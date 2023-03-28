March 28, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

TNT's Tuesday NBA twin bill has the Miami Heat at the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Golden State Warriors.

Superman & Lois The CW, 7 p.m. In the new episode "In Cold Blood," Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofi a Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation, against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes.

Night Court

NBC, 7 p.m.

In "Ready or Knot," the court is overrun with cases from a wedding expo gone awry. The team looks to help Abby (Melissa Rauch) plan her wedding, while a wedding planner (Lyric Lewis) shows Dan (John Larroquette) the finer things in life, and Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Gurgs (Lacretta) wrestle over who will serve as maid of honor.

Finding Your Roots PBS, 7 p.m. In "Anchormen," Henry Louis Gates Jr. introduces journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones to the ancestors who blazed trails for them, meeting runaway slaves and immigrant settlers who took enormous chances so that their descendants might thrive.

The Rookie: Feds

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "Burn Run," Simone (Niecy Nash) uncovers a trail of bodies that leads her to investigate a case involving a business tycoon.

Accused

FOX, 8 p.m.

After a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away, a survivor takes justice into her own hands. Abigail Breslin and Aisha Dee star in the new episode "Esme's Story."

Renovation 911

HGTV, 8 p.m. • New Series

In "Fires, Floods and Teenagers," emergency restoration experts and sisters Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan have their hands full restoring the Higgins' kitchen, living room and garage, all destroyed by a raging fi re. Later, they get the call to investigate a scene where a joyriding teenager crashed into a house, demolishing the outer wall and a prized fi replace. If that isn't enough, they then race to save what they can of a client's living room and basement after a major flood caused by a tiny washing machine hose.

The Voice

NBC, 8 p.m.

The battle rounds continue as the coaches prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts or advancing straight to the playoff s with the coveted, brand-new Playoff Pass. Each coach has one steal and one Playoff Pass.

American Experience PBS, 8 p.m. In "The Movement and the 'Madman,'" discover the untold story of the 1969 showdown between President Richard Nixon and the anti-war movement.

Will Trent

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "Pterodactyls Can Fly," a trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family; Will (Ramon Rodríguez) becomes his guardian.

History's Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan

History, 9 p.m. • Season Finale

This suspenseful series wraps its freshman season with the theft that host Pierce Brosnan told us he'd most like to see solved. In 1990, two thieves disguised as police offi cers stole a half-billion dollars' worth of artwork from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The paintings are still missing — and numerous suspects have turned up dead.

That's My Jam

NBC, 9 p.m.

Celebrity guests John Stamos, Taraji P. Henson, Quinta Brunson and Craig Robinson join Jimmy Fallon for musical performances and games, including Turn the Beat Around, Random Instrument Challenge, Perfect Mash-up and Slay It, Don't Spray It.