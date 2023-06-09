FRIDAY

June 9, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Tribunal Justice

Amazon Freevee ■ New Series Judge

Judy Sheindlin is creator and an executive producer of this courtroom series in which a panel consisting of Judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango and Adam Levy adjudicates real-life cases. After hearing the cases, the judges engage in lively and spirited deliberations where they don't always see eye-to-eye, making for an exciting verdict. Keeping order in the court are bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes are available weekdays. Sheindlin's first Freevee series, Judy Justice, concludes its second season with the episode also dropping today. That series has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

The Crowded Room

Apple TV+ ■ New Series

Starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland, who is also an executive producer, this new series really puts the psychological in psychological thriller. Set in New York City in 1979, the story is told through a series of interviews with a curious interrogator named Rya (Seyfried) and a troubled young man named Danny (Holland), who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

The Snoopy Show

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

Charles Schulz's beloved beagle, his bird pal Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang are back for Season 3 of this animated kids series, with all 12 episodes available today.

Flamin' Hot

Hulu & Disney+ ■ Feature Film Streaming Premiere

Eva Longoria makes her feature directorial debut with this drama that premiered at this year's SXSW festival. It is based on the true story of Richard Montanez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito-Lay janitor who claimed to have turned Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a global phenomenon. Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Brice Gonzalez and Tony Shalhoub also star.

This World Can't Tear Me Down

Netflix ■ New Series

Return to the characters and universe created by Italian cartoonist Zerocalcare in his 2021 adult animated series Tear Along the Dotted Line in his new show. When an old friend returns to the neighborhood after several years away and struggles to recognize the world in which he grew up, Zero (voiced by Zerocalcare) would like to do something for him but realizes that he is unable to help him feel at home again. Along with Zero, returning characters include Sarah (Chiara Gioncardi), Secco (Paolo Vivio) and the Armadillo (Valerio Mastandrea).

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Aurora Teagarden (Skyler Samuels) returns home to Lawrenceton after college to be near her mother, Aida (Marilu Henner). Working as a teacher's assistant in a crime fiction class, Aurora is struggling to settle on a thesis for her graduate degree. To support herself, she waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur (Evan Roderick). Sally's fiance doesn't show up at their wedding rehearsal, so Aurora enlists Arthur's help in searching for him. When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally's tardy groom, but Sally's fiance becomes the main suspect when it turns out to be someone else.