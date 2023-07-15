SATURDAY

July 15, 2023 All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Tennis: Wimbledon: Ladies' Singles Final

ESPN, 8 a.m. Live

The Wimbledon ladies' singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club airs live on ESPN.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 3 p.m. Live

FS1 airs the Cleveland Guardians at the Texas Rangers, followed by regional action on FOX with the L.A. Dodgers at the N.Y. Mets or the Chicago White Sox at the Atlanta Braves.

Take Me Back for Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film A Christmas wish gives Renee (Vanessa Lengies) the successful life she's always dreamed of ... except that she's no longer married to her husband (Corey Sevier). Now she must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

V.C. Andrews' Dawn

Lifetime, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

In "Part 2: Secrets of the Morning," the second film of the V.C. Andrews' Dawn series, Dawn (Brec Bassinger) falls under the seductive spell of a Broadway star in New York who then disappears.

WNBA All-Star Game

ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Live The WNBA's biggest stars are on display in the All-Star Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper</p>

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m.

Eagles, ospreys, songbirds and owls: Christian Cooper travels to the nation's capital to discover the iconic birds of the region. From meeting a famous bald eagle family to accessing a pristine "nest" island by whitewater raft, helping grassland birds by working with conservationists, and meeting an owl that saved a man's life, Christian gains a greater appreciation for the birds of D.C.