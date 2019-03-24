Jonathan Taylor will be a workhorse again and take a stab at winning back-to-back Doak Walker Awards as the nation’s top running back.
Expect Garrett Groshek to continue handling third-down work, but the competition to replace Taiwan Deal as Taylor’s direct backup could be an interesting one.
Bradrick Shaw (above) missed the entire season after tearing his ACL in November of 2017. If he’s able to get healthy, he could win that job. Many were excited for Nakia Watson when he arrived in Madison last year, but he ultimately didn’t play as a true freshman. A full offseason could help push him into every-week snaps.
The fullback depth chart may also be up in the air, as none on the roster have much meaningful game experience. Mason Stokke is likely the favorite to start, and every other player at the position could compete for the No. 2 spot.