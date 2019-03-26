Graham Mertz

Alex Hornibrook’s departure opens up UW’s first offseason quarterback battle since 2016.

Paul Chryst said all four scholarship players at the position — Jack Coan, Graham Mertz (above), Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf — will get reps this spring. Any of the four are capable of competing for at least a spot in the two-deep this fall.

Coan’s the only one to have seen meaningful playing time thus far. Mertz, a U.S. Army All-American and the highest-rated UW quarterback recruit in recent history, enrolled early and could legitimately compete for the starting job as a true freshman with a strong offseason.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags