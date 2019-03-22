Jake Ferguson (above) and Luke Benzschawel appear to be the definite top two. Ferguson could emerge into an even more dangerous weapon in the passing game, while Benzschawel’s strength is blocking.
Gabe Lloyd saw just 18 snaps at tight end over three games last year, per Pro Football Focus, but could compete for a regular spot in three-tight end sets.
Kyle Penniston’s absence hurts the Badgers’ depth, making it more possible one of the true freshmen — Hayden Rucci or Clay Cundiff — could factor in at some point.