Anthony Lotti (above) and Connor Allen, now both seniors, could compete for the starting punter job once more. They’ll try to improve the Badgers’ 38.11 punting average that ranked 13th in the Big Ten and 116th among FBS teams last season.
Collin Larsh looked impressive throughout last year’s fall camp and could be ready for a solid season replacing Rafael Gaglianone.
Zach Hintze has a huge leg and could challenge Larsh. He’ll likely at least continue handling long field goals and kickoffs as a senior.