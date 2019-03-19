Zack Baun takes over as the top man at outside linebacker and enters 2019 as a breakout candidate after a solid end to last season.
Tyler Johnson could be in line for a bounce-back year as a senior, while Noah Burks and Christian Bell (above) will hope to show more consistency and become a part of the regular rotation.
The Badgers also have a few young players capable of pushing their way into the two-deep — perhaps the most notable being Izayah Green-May and Jaylan Franklin, two names defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned when asked about young players who impressed him during bowl-prep practices.