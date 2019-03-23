These wide receivers are still talented players, and a fresh start that doesn’t involve Quintez Cephus’ sudden departure and Danny Davis’ two-game suspension could help the group meet its potential this time around.
Better quarterback play would certainly help, but A.J. Taylor, Kendric Pryor and Davis are capable of making more plays regardless.
Aron Cruickshank (above) emerged as the star of spring practice last season. He didn’t see many snaps at wide receiver as a true freshman but played every game on special teams and should challenge Jack Dunn for a spot on the two-deep.
Adam Krumholz, a walk-on, played only four less snaps at wide receiver than Cruickshank, per Pro Football Focus, and could compete for reps again as a junior.