The return of Garrett Rand (above), likely a very limited participant this spring, could make a huge difference for the Badgers’ defensive line. Out of necessity, the junior played his first two seasons at UW as a nose tackle, although end may be his more natural position.
Kayden Lyles moved back to offensive line after the season, but the experience Matt Henningsen gained last season should help him become a valuable depth piece this year. His 573 snaps in 2018 were 205 more than any other UW defensive lineman, per Pro Football Focus.
David Pfaff earned more reps later in the season and will hope to put it all together as a senior, while Aaron Vopal, Kraig Howe or Isaiah Mullens could certainly fight for playing time at end as well.
Don’t be surprised if one of the true freshmen — Keeanu Benton or Gio Paez — competes for the No. 2 job at nose tackle this fall.