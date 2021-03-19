What seed are the Badgers going to get?

The majority of prognosticators see UW as the top No. 2 seed. But it's not a unanimous view.

Connelly had Minnesota and the Badgers both as No. 1 seeds ahead of Western Collegiate Hockey Association powerhouse Minnesota State going into the weekend where most conference championships will be played. (The Big Ten and National Collegiate Hockey Conference finished Tuesday.)

"If we get to use subjectivity, I would say this is a team that is very good, but they're not one of the top four teams in my eyes," Connelly said about Minnesota State. "Not with the way that Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota played down the stretch, and even (Boston College)."

USCHO's Jayson Moy, College Hockey News' Adam Wodon and Nate Wells, who has written bracketology stories for NCAA.com, see the Badgers in the second band of four teams.

"I just find it difficult to get a second Big Ten team as a No. 1 over Minnesota State as the WCHA No. 1 or if you have St. Cloud State or UMass as the other No. 2s," Wells said.