What is sustainable investing?

In recent years, Americans have grown increasingly aware of serious threats to our environment, and in turn to our everyday lives. There is a sense that our public and private worlds are on unsustainable paths, and that a tipping point may have been reached, if not already exceeded.
The financial services industry has taken note of these concerns and has begun offering more investment opportunities designed to channel money into fostering a safer, fairer, and more sustainable world.
Buzzwords and acronyms abound, however, so it’s understandable that many are uncertain about what constitutes a “sustainable” investment.
First and foremost, sustainable investing is not an investment product or a separate asset class. It’s an investment philosophy. Sustainable investing refers to an investment approach which incorporates sustainability considerations in the investment process, all while seeking market-rate financial returns.
Actually, there are three related—yet distinctly different—approaches to investing sustainably. The first of these approaches is Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Integration. In this approach, an investor looks at how companies are managing relevant ESG topics and takes this information into consideration in what they decide to invest in. Examples of ESG topics include the ways in which companies are prepared to address climate change, whether they are playing fair with workers and customers, and whether they have diverse boards or are transparent in financial reporting. A second approach is applying Exclusions, which excludes businesses and entire sectors whose products are not aligned with investor values, such as tobacco, liquor, and controversial weapons. A third approach to sustainable investing is dubbed impact investing, which seeks to create a “better world” by purposefully seeking to drive measurable, positive social or environmental change by investing in companies which are helping to solve global challenges and committing to tracking and reporting the positive change that this investment generates.
Addressing misunderstandings
Besides uncertainty about what constitutes sustainable investing, there are several myths surrounding the asset class itself. For example:
Myth #1 – “Sustainable investing means sacrifice returns.” Historically, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index, a capitalization-weightedbenchmark comprised of companies with highESG ratings, has performed similarly to thelarge-cap S&P 500 Index.1 More broadly, theMSCI KLD 400 Social Index outperformed theMSCI USA IMI index, which also includes midandsmall-cap companies, over the10 year period through June 30, 2021.
Myth #2 – “Sustainable investing is a passing fad.” Since 2014, assets managedsustainably worldwide have almost doubledto $35 trillion.3 Nearly three-quarters of UBSfamily office clients invest a portion of theirassets sustainably, and more than a third planto make the sustainable asset class the bulk oftheir investments over the next five years.
Myth #3 – “Sustainable investing only includes stocks.” Portfolios comprised of companies that meet sustainability standardscan also include fixed-income securitiesissued by institutions, companies, andmunicipalities. According to the Climate BondInitiative, $393 billion of so-called green,social and sustainability- bonds, which fundenvironmental, social or sustainability friendlyprojects, were issued by June 2021, an amount projected to set new records by the end of this year.
Myth #4 – “Sustainable investing is only about the environment.” As noted earlier,combating climate change and protecting theEarth’s natural resources are only two facetsof sustainable investing. In May, for example,Amazon issued its first “sustainability bond,”which raised $1 billion to fund, in addition torenewable energy and clean transportation,“sustainable buildings, affordable housing,and socioeconomic advancement &empowerment.”6 Opportunities exist in themesrelated to society as well, like health-tech, edutech,or diversity and equality.
Myth #5 – “Sustainable investing requires too much expertise.” Certainly, identifyingcompanies that pass multiple sustainabilityscreens does require in-depth research. Butthere are numerous professionally managedways to gain exposure to this importantcategory of investments, including mutualfunds, exchange traded funds, and separatelymanaged accounts.
Of the three major forms of sustainableinvesting, ESG integration is among the largestand casts the widest net.
The environmental screen identifies companiesmost committed to reducing their carbonfootprint, cutting pollution and waste, andefficiently utilizing natural resources. From apurely investment perspective, businesses thatscore high in those planet-friendly areas alsocould benefit from less government regulationwhile potentially avoiding expensive litigation.Since 2000, the U.S. Environmental ProtectionAgency has brought more than 17,000 suchcases, resulting in over $61 billion in penalties.
The second ESG factor—social—is timelyas well.
Consumers, employees, and employers today are attuned as perhaps never before to issues of diversity and equal opportunity in the workplace. A culture of inclusion and opportunity could improve productivity while helping attract and retain talented workers. In one recent survey, more than three-quarters of respondents said that inclusivity was important in deciding where to work, and almost 40% said they would leave their jobs for a more inclusive workplace.
Finally, the governance screen in ESG recognizes companies with sound business ethics and best practice board structures, factors that could protect shareholders against the effects of tax or earnings fraud. Since a whistleblower program was initiated with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2012, the agency has received more than 33,000 tips about possible corporate malfeasance, mostly related to the improper accounting of revenue.
Together, toward a better world
At The Burish Group, we’re committed to driving positive change. Innovative finance, of which sustainable investing is a key component, can be good for society and good for the environment—while still generating good investment returns for our clients. Individual and institutional investors alike are increasingly drawn to this distinct strategy for putting money to work.
We want to know what you care about, and to address your cares with individually crafted portfolios designed to help achieve your financial and ethical goals. Our UBS sustainable investment team manages nearly a half trillion dollars in various sustainability strategies, a more than 50% increase from just two years earlier.10 The team utilizes a data set of more than 11,000 issuers, each with over 500 sustainability indicators aggregated into six sustainability topics that go beyond even the traditional ESG framework.
The problems that sparked the creation of sustainable investing strategies aren’t likely to go away any time soon. In fact, they are more likely to accelerate as complex environmental and social issues interact and become more front and center. That makes now a good time to adjust your portfolio to reflect these concerns. Call us today to start the conversation.
