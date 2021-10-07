What is sustainable investing?

Sponsored Content

In recent years, Americans have grown increasingly aware of serious threats to our environment, and in turn to our everyday lives. There is a sense that our public and private worlds are on unsustainable paths, and that a tipping point may have been reached, if not already exceeded.

Actually, there are three related—yet distinctly different—approaches to investing sustainably. The first of these approaches is Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Integration. In this approach, an investor looks at how companies are managing relevant ESG topics and takes this information into consideration in what they decide to invest in. Examples of ESG topics include the ways in which companies are prepared to address climate change, whether they are playing fair with workers and customers, and whether they have diverse boards or are transparent in financial reporting. A second approach is applying Exclusions, which excludes businesses and entire sectors whose products are not aligned with investor values, such as tobacco, liquor, and controversial weapons. A third approach to sustainable investing is dubbed impact investing, which seeks to create a “better world” by purposefully seeking to drive measurable, positive social or environmental change by investing in companies which are helping to solve global challenges and committing to tracking and reporting the positive change that this investment generates.