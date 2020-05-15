What about neighborhood barbecues or potlucks?

This type of gathering presents more risk because people would likely share food and utensils, Safdar said. “The environment is hard to manage," she said.

Westergaard agreed, comparing the situation to cruise ships. "People using common serving utensils and generally being in close proximity can lead to clusters of cases," he said.

Remington is open to the idea, especially if a host can learn about guests' exposure to COVID-19 and ask those with known risks to wear masks, though that’s not possible while eating. “I think people will be asking neighbors or relatives, ‘Tell me what you do in a typical day,’” he said.

