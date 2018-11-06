DEC. 29 | E.A. DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY
COACH’S CORNER
Rick Stansbury is 42-28 in two seasons at Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers went 27-11 overall last season and finished third in Conference USA with a 14-4 record. They advanced to the semifinals of the postseason NIT before falling to Utah. Stansbury spent 14 seasons at Mississippi State from 1998-2012, going 293-166 with six trips to the NCAA tournament.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Sophomore guard Taveion Hollingsworth averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from 3-point range and 79.1 percent from the free throw line last season. He set program records for points scored (506), minutes played (1,312) and games started (38) by a freshman. Hollingsworth scored a career-high 30 points in an overtime win at North Texas and matched that output during a double-overtime win over Oklahoma State in an NIT quarterfinal.
SCOUTING REPORT
Hennssy Auriantal, who played guard for the Badgers from 1995-99, is in his first season on Stansbury’s staff. Auriantal is the legal guardian of Hilltoppers freshman Charles Bassey, a 6-foot-11 center who was ranked No. 18 overall in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN. … Another key newcomer for Western Kentucky is graduate transfer DeSean Murray, a senior forward who averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds at Auburn last season. … Lamonte Bearden, a fifth-year senior guard who averaged 11.8 points last season, is ineligible for the first semester for academic reasons. Bearden, a former Germantown standout, entered his name in the NBA draft in the spring before deciding to return to school.