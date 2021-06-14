WELCOME BACK BRAUN?

Like everyone else, Attanasio saw the video Ryan Braun's wife, Larisa , posted to Instagram last week showing the Brewers' all-time home run leader taking batting practice in California.

Braun has yet to formally retire after the team declined his $15 million option for 2021 last November and though the team could use a right-handed hitting slugger capable of manning first base while Keston Hiura tries to shake off a funk at Class AAA Nashville, Attanasio isn't expecting to see No. 8 walking out of the dugout any time soon.